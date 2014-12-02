We’ve rounded up some of the most important stories for you to catch up on in just a couple of minutes.

1. Baby found on beach seems not to have been born in a hospital.

Police believe a baby girl found buried in a shallow grave at Maroubra beach on Sunday was born outside a hospital.

Officers are continuing their search for the mother of the baby, and are urging anyone with information to come forward as they fear for her welfare, the Daily Mail reports.

Yesterday the baby underwent a post mortem examination and police revealed the sex, but so far no more information on the girl found has been released.

The two boys that found made the discovery while playing on the beach have confirmed it was a “very small” infant.

2. Ray Rice’s wife speaks out about shocking footage of elevator assault.

Janay Rice has expressed annoyance over public condemnation over her husband Ray Rice’s assault of her, which left her unconscious in an elevator.

Earlier this year, a video emerged showing the American football player punching his wife (then-fiancee) Janay Palmer in the face, slamming her against some railing and knocking her to the ground in an Atlantic City casino lift in February.

Janay Rice told Matt Lauer on NBC’s Today show: “After this whole situation you would think we lived in a country full of people who never made a mistake, never sinned ever in their life.”

She also spoke out about the controversial May press conference in which a distressed-looking Janary Rice ‘apologised’ for her role in the incident.

“I was ready to do anything that was going to help the situation,” Janary Rice said of that apology, “(To) help the way we looked in the media, help his image, help, obviously, his career.”

She admitted the Ravens “suggested” she make the apology.

“They basically gave us a general script,” she said.

“I didn’t think it was completely wrong for me to apologise because at the end of the day I got arrested too, so I did something wrong too,” she added.

Ray Rice was not a part of the interview aired as he continues to try and find work as a free agent after being sacked by the Baltimore Ravens.

3. Sexual abuse at a NSW “yoga retreat”

