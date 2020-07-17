My sex diary: 'I met a stranger at a hotel to try BDSM for the first time.'

It was a crisp Autumn afternoon. I walked briskly through the park, crunching the dry leaves underfoot. My mind was racing.

I was about to meet a man I had talked to online for just a few weeks

I knew the dangers. I had told my best friend everything. She knew exactly where I was and what was happening. I was sure she thought I was crazy. I was about to have sex with a man I had never met.

But, this plan had been created years ago. I was looking for the ultimate thrill. I wanted to relinquish all control to a man who knew my body better than I knew myself. And after nine months of no sex and travelling the world, tonight felt like the perfect night to live my fantasy.

I left the park and found myself on a busy main road. I pulled my old blue suitcase behind me as I dashed across the street. One minute later and I stood in front of a five-star hotel gazing up at the elegant front facade of climbing green plants. I pushed open the glass doors nervously. I would check-in and meet my online stranger in exactly one hour at the bar.

“You must call me Sir,” the man said quietly.

I looked up in alarm. Sir? What if people heard me? I checked his expression to see if he was joking, but he was deadly serious. He was all in. A five-star hotel, perfectly fitted suit, polished shoes, expensive watch, and stern instructions, told me he meant business.

This guy was the real deal.

I had to call him Sir, only speak when spoken to (which wasn’t even a realistic order) and wear exactly what he wanted.

“Yes Sir,” I replied in a barely audible whisper.

He was much older than me, but his chiseled face and bright blue eyes spoke to my senses. After fiery discussions in the dimly lit stylish bar, where I talked as much as I possibly could without breaking the rules, sparks were flying between us. My risk had paid off. He was exactly what I wanted.

“When you get to the room, you will take your dress off, leave your heels and lingerie on and stand facing the window with your hands behind your back and your eyes closed. You have 12 minutes.”

I gulped the expensive cocktail down, which he had ordered, and stood up shakily. The moment I had been waiting for had finally arrived. His instructions were clear, but was I ready?

