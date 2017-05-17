A BBC reporter grabbed a woman's breast on live TV. Her reaction is all of us.

A BBC presenter has come under fire after he appeared to touch a woman’s breast during a live-on-air interview.

In footage that has since gone viral, Ben Brown was speaking to the political editor Norman Smith when a woman approached them to give the camera a thumbs-up.

Brown turns to the woman before he attempts to end the interruption by pushing her away, awkwardly placing his hand on her chest in doing so.

The woman slowly draws back before slapping Brown on the shoulder – quite understandably.

After finding himself at the centre of a social media storm, the journalist responded by labelling the mishap "completely unintentional".

Unfortunate interruption of broadcast in Bradford - just tried to minimise disruption but v tricky live on air - completely unintentional — Ben Brown (@BenBrownBBC) May 16, 2017

Twitter users have since been driven to debate the event further.

One user claimed the story had been unfairly twisted because the person who hit Brown was a woman.