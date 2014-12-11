Thursday afternoon's news in under five minutes.

1. Police hunting for a man who brutally assaulted a Batemans Bay woman.

New South Wales Police are continuing the search for a man who brutally attacked and sexually assaulted a 37-year-old woman in Batemans Bay last month.

The Daily Mail reports that the woman was knocked unconscious and raped in a public toilet , while her six-year-old daughter hid in a neighbouring cubicle.

NSW Police have posted an image online of the hat worn by the man and renewed calls for anyone with information to come forward:

“The man police are looking for is described as being about 175cm tall with a medium build, a rounded stomach and an olive complexion,” they said in a statement released this afternoon.

“He was wearing a distinctive baseball cap which was tattered and a faded blue colour. The front brim was worn through to reveal a dark blue underneath, while the material on the top of the cap had also worn to reveal a top button.

“He was also wearing a grubby white T-shirt, shorts and dirty white sneakers. The woman reported he also had a strong body odour and bad breath, and smelt of cigarettes and alcohol.”

The hat believed to belong to the attacker.

Detective Sergeant Nick Sprowles from the Sex Crime Command described the attack as “a brutal crime with extreme violence”.

A local resident, who was interviewed by Daily Mail Australia, said she was “shocked” by the attack

“We have never heard of something like this happening before. No one knows what happened, no one saw a thing,” she said.

“We never expected anything like that in the day time.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward – particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack, as well as anyone who might have seen a man fitting the description in the area in recent months.

Due to a phone fault at Batemans Bay Police Station in late November, police are also appealing for anyone who was unsuccessful in contacting the station after the first media appeal to call again.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

2. Alleged Tinder killer apparently defends himself in online forum

A person claiming to be alleged murderer Gable Tostee has taken to an internet body building forum to protest his innocence and blasts the media’s coverage of the alleged crime.

The 28-year-old is out on bail accused of murdering New Zealand tourist Warriena Wright, 26, who fell 14 stories from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment after meeting up with Tostee who she connected with on dating app Tinder.