Being the child of an affair, I can say with experience, the ones who will suffer the most from the choices of Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion will be his children, the ones already born, and the one yet to be.

My past has been shaped by the choices of my mother and father, who had an affair, and I know that it is a factor that impacts every morsel of your being. There is a conflict of emotions and endless questions but there are never simple answers or resolutions.

After reading the various articles from individuals who wish to comment on those involved in affairs and speculate as to why they have them, I can say that this won’t help the situation. It won’t help those who are hurting from it.

Kate Langbroek simply grouping all these women as the same “bad people” is far from an accurate description of the millions of women who have been in Vikki Campion’s shoes. The fact is, it’s complicated, it is personal, it changes from circumstance to circumstance.

One social commentator, Kerri Sackville, stated affairs come from one four letter word- lust. This is honestly one of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard. Like Langbroek’s comments it is an overly simplified explanation for something that in the majority of situations has no simple answer.

I speak from my own experience. I wonder if either of these women who seem to be so knowledgeable on the topic, have ever been closely impacted by an affair?

I bet if they had, they wouldn’t say these things.