You remember Bardot. But where are they now?

Before there was Australian Idol, The Voice, X-Factor and Australia’s Got Talent, there was Popstars, heralding in the new millennium with its first talent-scouting show.

If you were a child of the 90s then you probably remember watching the show’s first band, Bardot, being formed.

In fact, you might even remember (as vividly as some of the Mamamia team do) lining up for an hour or two at our local Westfield shopping malls to meet the ladies of Bardot.

And if that’s the case then maybe you also remember these brilliant lyrics from the song ‘Poison’?

“Don’t you treat me bad, don’t you make me sad, our love could be deep as the ocean.” “If you can’t be true, I’ve got news for you, just remember I can be poison.”

Bardot were edgy. They were girl-power in action. They were everywhere and then… well they faded away, and lately, we’ve really wanted to find out where to. We all know Sophie Monk is set to grace our screens as The Bachelorette later this year, but where are the rest of the Bardot ladies?

Sophie Monk

As Australia's next Bachelorette, Sophie Monk and is probably somewhere giving out a rose right now - or having a secret hotel rendezvous with her chosen beau. Before she was looking for love in the Bach mansion, the 37-year-old had a brief stint as a Hollywood actress with a role in Date Movie and Entourage. Her career in breakfast radio saw her move from the Today Network to KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show. In 2015 she won the Aussie version of Celebrity Apprentice and let's not forget that way back in 2003 she released a solo album called Calendar Girl.