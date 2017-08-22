Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Barcelona terror suspect shot dead by police, as death toll rises to 15.

Man shot dead by police west of Barcelona named as Younes Abouyaaqoub, suspected driver in Thursday’s van attack https://t.co/eDTkBMUr7f pic.twitter.com/zOOsYysJF0 — CNN International (@cnni) August 21, 2017

Police have shot dead the suspected driver in last week’s Barcelona terror attack, as the death toll from the incident – which saw a van plough through a crowded street in a popular tourist destination – rose to 15.

Mossos, the Catelonia police force, tweeted on Monday that Moroccan man Younes Abouyaaqoub was shot dead by police and it’s reported the 22-year-old was wearing a fake suicide belt at the time the manhunt ended.

He was the probable driver of the van and the last fugitive involved in the terrorist cell to be apprehended by authorities.

This comes as the Catalan regional Interior Minister Joaquim Forn confirmed the death toll from the attack has risen to 15, with the latest confirmed victim a man whose car was hijacked by Aboyaaqoub. The car was found on the outskirts of Barcelona with it’s owner dead in the back seat.

This brings the fatalities to eight males, including two children, and seven women.

2. North Korea labels Australia “suicidal” for its alliance with the US.