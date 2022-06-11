Barbra Streisand wasn't expecting to fall for actor James Brolin, when they were set up by friends on a blind date. She was 55-years-old at the time; He was 56.

But it was probably destined.

As she explained to The Los Angeles Times just a few months after the pair met, Streisand 'manifested' her relationship with Brolin by directing the film The Mirror Has Two Faces.

"You dream the film and then you manifest [it]," she said of the movie which follows a woman who marries a man for 'platonic reasons', before they inevitably fall in love.

You see, when she and Brolin met in 1996, Streisand had spent decades jumping between relationships and it was expected that this would be another brief romance.

But 25 years later, now 80, and 81-year-old respectively and the pair have only fallen more in love.





Streisand and Brolin first met at a dinner party arranged by friends.

"We were set up as a blind date and I was so shy that I came into the house and went downstairs to be with the children until I had to sit down at the table," Streisand explained on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I expected a guy with a brown beard and brown, wavy hair — like a mountain man, and I saw a man who had all his hair cut off, no beard, and I walked by him.

"I put my hand through his hair and I said, 'Who f**ed up your hair?'"