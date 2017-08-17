With one tweet, former US President Barack Obama said what Donald Trump failed to say in the days since a rally of white nationalists and neo-Nazis resulted in the death of a protester in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Now, his August 12 tweet – his first post in almost a month – has become the most-liked tweet in Twitter’s history.
The former President quoted Nelson Mandela in response to the deadly violence that occurred over the weekend.
“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
“People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…”
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
“…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” – Nelson Mandela
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017