These baby names are banned because they are THAT bad.

They’re definitely unique, but oh so wrong.

We’re all for parents naming their kids whatever they like. And while we’ve seen our fair share of unique baby names, some of these are just plain ridiculous. So ridiculous in fact, that they’ve been banned in several countries according to The Mirror.

Now some reasons for adding a baby name to a banned list are quite reasonable, but some other names that parents have tried to get onto the birth certificate, well, we’ll let you judge for yourself.

In Australia, we can generally name our children what we like, but there are a few restrictions. Under the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act a registrar can refuse to register a name if:

It is obscene or offensive

Cannot be established by repute or usage

If it’s too long

If it contains symbols without phonetic significance, such as an exclamation or question mark

Is contrary to public interest

Contains an official title or rank recognised in Australia such as King, Lady, Father, Sir or Admiral.

But hey, those guidelines don’t stop people from trying, in Australia and the rest of the world.

As The Mirror reports, a Chinese couple tried to name their child Wang @. The symbol in Chinese is pronounced “ai-ta”. Try filling that one in on a form.

Or if we drift over to New Zealand, a couple there tried to name their child Sex Fruit. Yes we’re for real, it obviously got declined, but we’re not sure why you would want to name your child that in the first place…

And there are even a couple “normal” names on the banned list. Like Tom isn’t allowed in Portuguese, or any nickname-names. Or in Saudi Arabia, they banned a bunch of Western baby names.

Each to their own I guess.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for more banned baby names from around the globe…



Like this? Try these:

2014 top baby names are in. And there are a few surprises.

Your child is more likely to be naughty if they have one of these names.

From A for Ava to Z for Zuma, these are 102 of the all-time best celebrity baby names.

46 baby names perfect for a Summer baby.

The baby names to watch in 2015.

The 26 most popular baby names starting with each letter of the alphabet.