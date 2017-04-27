A 26-year-old Sydney woman has been killed in a scooter accident in Bali.

Tourists have again been warned to be careful when riding scooters and motorbikes in Bali following the death of a 26-year-old Australian woman on the popular holiday island.

The woman, believed to be from Sydney, was found by a passerby lying face down in a gutter in Canggu, North Kuta about 3am on Thursday, local police said.

A Honda scooter was found lying on its side around two-metres away with the engine still running.

Badung Precinct Traffic Police Chief Raka Wiratma told AAP they suspect she had lost control of the bike and that witnesses had reported seeing her without a helmet.

She was taken to a nearby medical clinic soon after police arrived but was pronounced dead by doctors and her body was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said they were assisting her family but cannot provide further details due to privacy obligations.

The woman’s death comes almost a year to the day after 16-year-old Australian Lochie Connaughton died when he lost control of a scooter in Kuta while driving out of the basement of the Marriot’s Stone Hotel on April 28.

A month later Victorian firefighter Adrian Newton, 42, was killed when police said his motorbike collided with a garbage truck on May 17 in Kuta.

Commissioner Adjutant Wiratma urged tourists to drive safely and obey traffic rules.

“Please use a helmet, a driver licence and other necessities,” he told AAP.

“Don’t drive too fast if you don’t know the area.

“It’s such a pity when you’re on holiday, but instead (of enjoying yourself) you get yourself into an accident.”

The Australian government notes that a number of foreigners have been killed or seriously injured in Bali and that anyone seeking to hire a motorbike should ensure you have insurance cover.

“In the event of an accident, foreigners may be assumed to be at fault and expected to make financial restitution to all other parties,” it notes on its smart traveller website.