The beautiful reason that this Cinderella impersonator is completely bald.

Five-year-old Isabella Harvey, who has battled leukaemia for almost three years, was embarrassed about her hair loss.

That is, until she got the chance to meet a bald Cinderella who looked beautiful and magical, just like her.

Isabella’s mother, Pina, realised her daughter was self-conscious about her baldness and made contact with Gianna Nicole’s Heart of Hope, an organisation that works with the families of children living with cancer.

Together, they came up with the idea of organising a photo shoot with a difference to help Isabella. The little girl got to dress up as a princess for a day and pose for a series of professional photos with her idol Cinderella, who also happened to be bald.