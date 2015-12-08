Why it matters that Queensland takes Baden-Clay decision to the High Court.

There are three little girls in Brisbane tonight that were not tucked into bed by their beloved mother.

They will not feel her touch, hold her warm hand or have her softly stroke their hair.

She will not attend their Christmas performance at school this year.

She will not be present in a few weeks on Christmas day to hand them their gifts from under the tree.

These three little girls will never feel their mother’s love with her physical presence ever again. She is a beautiful memory to them now.

She is gone because she was killed by their own father in their home while they slept in April 2012.

Allison Baden-Clay was murdered by one of the people in her life that was supposed to love and protect her the most.

Every Australian knows this story. Every Queenslander feels a connection to it.

Today the Queensland Court of Appeal shockingly overturned Gerard Baden-Clay’s murder conviction and downgraded it to manslaughter.

According to legal experts, this could mean his sentence is reduced to as little as four or five years, after already serving three and a half years.

Despite Gerard Baden-Clay going to extreme, disturbing lengths for years to lie about what he did, his lawyers finally admitted his involvement while appealing the murder conviction – and only in an attempt to reduce his jail time.

BREAKING: Gerard Baden-Clay’s murder conviction for killing wife Allison, downgraded to manslaughter #TenNews pic.twitter.com/vhSUsuhIoL — Ten News Melbourne (@tennewsmelb) December 7, 2015

He denied his involvement while appealing to the public for help to find his missing wife in the days after her disappearance. He maintained that pretence through his wife’s funeral, through the two months it took for police to build a case against him and through his police interview. He continued denying any knowledge of what happened to the woman he promised to put before all others through numerous court appearances – including bail applications, a six-day committal hearing and a 22-day trial. He lied to his own daughters.

And, while he maintained his lie through more than 45 days of court appearances, we, as taxpayers, footed the bill for the prosecution to slowly chip away at his lies.

Then, while serving time for murder and with nothing left to lose, he changed his mind.

What kind of a human being does that? He decided to admit to the world what we already deeply knew in our guts.

He decided to admit what the scratches on his face, the blood on the family car and the foliage found on Allison’s body already told us.