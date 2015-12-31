Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. DPP to appeal Gerard Baden-Clay’s manslaughter verdict.

Statement from the Attorney-General on the Baden-Clay case: pic.twitter.com/LlMjQsrHVy — Yvette D'Ath (@YvetteDAth) December 29, 2015

Queensland’s Director of Public Prosecutions will appeal Gerard Baden-Clay’s manslaughter verdict.

Baden-Clay, who was last year sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife Allison, had his murder conviction downgraded to manslaughter earlier this month.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said in a statement yesterday “I have been advised that the DPP intends to file the application when the High Court registry opens on Monday 4 January.”

This will give the DPP 28 days to lodge an outline of argument with the High Court. The defence will then be given 21 days to outline its argument before the High Court schedules a date to hear the applications.

Her close friend Nicole Morrison told The Courier Mail the move was welcomed by Allison’s family.

“We are very pleased the DPP has announced it will file the special leave application to the High Court.”

2. Arrest warrant issued for Bill Cosby over 2004 sexual assault charge.

Bill Cosby has been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home 12 years ago — the first criminal charges brought against the comedian.

Prosecutors accused him of plying former Temple University employee Andrea Constand with pills and wine, then penetrating her with his fingers without her consent, while she was drifting in and out of consciousness, unable to resist or cry out.

The charges came down just days before the 12-year statute of limitations for bringing charges was set to run out.

Cosby acknowledged under oath a decade ago that he had sexual contact with Constand but said it was consensual.

3. Mother abused for expressing milk in her car told to “put her f—ing tits away.”

A young mother, expressing milk for her baby while in the front seat of her car in a Bunning’s car park has been the subject of verbal abuse by a passer-by.

Telaine Smith, 31, of Herbey Bay in QLD was sitting in her car in a Bunnings carpark with the windows up when the woman launched into her tirade.

Ms Smith told The Daily Mail she was too shocked to respond.

“I was sitting in the car with the aircon on with my sons, people who walk past normally don’t look in the car window,” she said.

“I noticed people out the corner of my eye walk past, and the woman actually walked back and hit the window.

“She said “put your f—ing tits away”,’ Ms Smith said. ‘I didn’t even respond, I was just in shock.”

But her six-year-old son, sitting in the back seat was quick to defend his mother telling the passer-by “‘If you don’t want to see it, you don’t have to look”.

4. Ex-Neighbours star set to leave Malaysia with her son.

Australian actress, Eliza Szonert who has been in the headlines after she snatched her son back from her ex-husband in Malaysia is set to return home with her son within 48 hours reports Fairfax Media.

Szonert and her young son had been unable to leave the country after the boy’s father, the Australian businessman Ashley Crick, allegedly refused to release their passports.

She engaged a child recovery company to gain her son back from Crick, with a video of the incident released to the media.