WATCH: Lea Michele has dedicates her Teen Choice Award to Cory Monteith

By MAMAMIA TEAM

BREAKING: Lea Michele has won Best Comedy Actress at the Teen Choice Awards today, and in a heartfelt speech she dedicated the award to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith. Watch the speech here:

1. It’s been a bad weekend for Chris Browns all over the world.

First up – Australia’s very own Chris Brown, otherwise known as the Bondi Vet, collapsed while running in the City2Surf fun run in Sydney over the weekend.

The Bondi Vet was only 2km from the finish line when he required medical assistance, and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for observation.

He has since made a statement, saying that he has been suffering from a respiratory virus for the last few weeks. “In hindsight, I shouldn’t have participated in today’s race,” he said.

Thanks for your kind messages. In hindsight running with a virus wasn’t a great idea but at least I got my dramatic finish to the City2Surf! — Dr Chris Brown (@BondiVet) August 11, 2013

Meanwhile, Chris Brown no.2 – as in R&B musician Chris Brown – also suffered a seizure on Friday in LA, while recording at his studio. His publicist has said that the seizure was brought on by intense fatigue and extreme emotional stress. Apparently, he’s been affected by the “continued onslaught of unfounded legal matters and the nonstop negativity”.

3. Oprah Winfrey asks to see handbag, gets told that it’s too expensive for her.

59-year-old Oprah Winfrey, who was last month named the most powerful woman in the world by Forbes magazine, appears to have been the victim of racism while shopping in an upmarket store in Switzerland.

Oprah, who is worth an estimated $AU3 billion, asked to see a bag worth 35,000 Swiss francs – or $AU42,000.

The talk show icon then said that the sales assistant replied with, “No, that one’s too expensive. I’ll show you this one”.

Oprah described the incident as her very own Pretty Woman moment. She told US TV show Entertainment Tonight that she insisted twice: ”One more time, I tried. I said, ‘But I really do just want to see that one’, and the shopkeeper said, ‘Oh, I don’t want to hurt your feelings’, and I said, ‘OK, thank you so much. You’re probably right, I can’t afford it.’ And I walked out of the store.”