The true story behind Netflix's crazy new doco-series, Bad Vegan.

In its prime, New York restaurant Pure Food and Wine attracted a huge celebrity clientele.

With customers including Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Tom Brady, Bill Clinton and Alec Baldwin, high-profile figures were drawn to the vegan, raw-food restaurant for its trendy status and its beautiful owner, Sarma Melngailis.

That was until she met a man on Twitter, and her food empire completely fell apart.

Video via Netflix.

Pure Food and Wine was established by Sarma Melngailis and her then-partner, chef Matthew Kenney, in 2004.

When the pair separated and could no longer work together, Melngailis took full ownership of the restaurant for two million dollars.

However, in the years that followed, Melngailis struggled to keep the restaurant afloat.

That's when she connected with "Shane Fox", a mutual online friend of Alec Baldwin.

The pair began speaking on Twitter, before meeting for the first time in late 2011.

But there was a problem. "Shane Fox" was an alias. The man Melngailis had been speaking to was Anthony Strangis.

Strangis had been previously arrested and held a criminal record. But despite his true identity being revealed to Melngailis by friends, the pair later married.

That's when things began to spiral.