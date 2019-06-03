“So, what are you?” The question non-white Aussies get asked daily.

One of the nice things about getting into an Uber is the opportunity to tell a stranger about your entire life – said no one, ever.

No, I’m not a snob; it’s just that when I get into a car, I want to get where I’m going – and not have to explain my history. Or, even worse, have it mansplained to me.

Especially when one of the questions I’m usually asked is, “So, what are you?”

Yep, you read that right.

This is a question about my background, my ethnicity. I accept that being a non-white person, there’s often genuine interest. That’s cool, I guess. I’ve had that all my life. And also, I know I’m fascinating, right?

This is how it goes:

So, what are you? Where are you from?

I was born in Australia.

No, but before that?

Before I was born?

No, but your parents?

They were from India, and they have spent their entire adult lives as Aussie citizens.

Yep, I’ve had that exact conversation many, many times. It just goes with the territory of not being white, and I don’t expect most people to get how annoying it is to have to explain your heritage constantly, because just going by your appearance, they assume there’s something to explain.

Yeah, that’s not annoying at all. Especially because I’m really proud of my Indian heritage and if you’d just ask nicely, I’d happily talk about it.