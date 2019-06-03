“So, what are you?” The question non-white Aussies get asked daily.

One of the nice things about getting into an Uber is the opportunity to tell a stranger about your entire life – said no one, ever.
No, I’m not a snob; it’s just that when I get into a car, I want to get where I’m going – and not have to explain my history. Or, even worse, have it mansplained to me.
Especially when one of the questions I’m usually asked is, “So, what are you?”
Yep, you read that right.
View this post on Instagram
This is a question about my background, my ethnicity. I accept that being a non-white person, there’s often genuine interest. That’s cool, I guess. I’ve had that all my life. And also, I know I’m fascinating, right?
This is how it goes:
So, what are you? Where are you from?
I was born in Australia.
No, but before that?
Before I was born?
No, but your parents?
They were from India, and they have spent their entire adult lives as Aussie citizens.
Yep, I’ve had that exact conversation many, many times. It just goes with the territory of not being white, and I don’t expect most people to get how annoying it is to have to explain your heritage constantly, because just going by your appearance, they assume there’s something to explain.
Yeah, that’s not annoying at all. Especially because I’m really proud of my Indian heritage and if you’d just ask nicely, I’d happily talk about it.
Top Comments
I’m asked that all the time! I don’t mind it because almost everyone is asking out of genuine interest and/or for reasons like “because you look just like my friend!” or even “you’re so pretty!” (Ok, drunk guys ask that lol but it’s still nice :) ).
Now, if someone is being an actual snob about it, that’s when playing dumb and stringing along is the solution. “Here! I was born here!...wait, before me? Oh, my parents? Where were they born!! Oh, gosh, I’m so sorry! Of course! They were born in Suburb X and, ummm, oh yes, Suburb Y! *wide grin*”. Always works ;)
My family is mixed race and we have all once again married other races. Some of my nieces and nephews are darker and look more Indian and they get asked “where are you from” all the time. Some of my nieces and nephews are very white with blond hair and obviously never get asked. However, they’re all similarly mixed. If I’m interested in where people are from I ask “What is your ethnic background”?