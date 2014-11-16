news

Melbourne's own Bad Santa robs post office.

A man in a Santa Claus suit has robbed a post office in Melbourne’s north, escaping with cash in a red sack.

The man entered the post office in Oak Park about 11:30am on Saturday and demanded money from a female staff member, police said.

The woman gave the man cash and he put it in a red Santa sack.

He left the shop and drove away in a cream-coloured Jeep with false number plates.

Police said the man did not appear to have a weapon and no-one was hurt.

This post originally appearred on the ABC and has been republished here with full permission. You can read the original here

