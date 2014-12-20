"We are the most messed up Mother's Group ever created."

You thought your Mother’s Group was bad, wait until you hear our stories.

There I was, standing awkwardly at a birthday party my five-year-old daughter Caterina was invited to at her friend’s house. There’s not a lot you can do with five-year-olds at a party at home except play games, jump on the trampoline and eat party food, all of which we did.

Sick of standing on my own sipping lemonade out of a paper fairy princess cup, I walked up to another mother and started talking.

Within minutes we were sharing stories about the day we almost killed our kids. Soon, every mother at the party had joined in.

It was the most disturbing and most comforting conversation I’ve ever had with a group of other mothers.

Here’s how it all began:

Most of our kids were jumping on the trampoline and we started talking about trampolines in general when one of the mums told a story about how a year earlier, her daughter had been jumping on an old fashioned trampoline without any netting and had flown off it and slammed head first into a fence. She’d lost consciousness and turned blue.

She and her husband – forgetting first aid advice to keep children still and immobile after such an injury – scooped her up, put her in the car and raced her to hospital. She came to in the car and went on to make a full recovery.

Her story prompted another mother to tell her story, then another, then another.

I piped up with a story about the time I dropped Philip on his head. We’d been watching the kid’s movie Gnomeo and Juliet when the theme song started playing over the closing credits. I took turns dancing around the lounge room with each of the kids and during Philip’s turn, he somehow turned his six-year-old body upside down and I lost my grip. He landed on his head and I heard an enormous crack. I was convinced I had paralysed him.