The time Mia Freedman went to a dress up NYE party in plain clothes.

‘Hey Mia’ is the video series that lets you ask Mamamia co-founder Mia Freedman all the questions you’ve always secretly wondered.

It’s no secret that New Year’s Eve can be disappointing. There’s a big lead up, a lot of excitement and expectations, a lot of resolutions.

And then midnight hits and you realise you’re stone-cold sober on a crowded street wondering how you can teleport yourself home immediately.

Know that you’re not alone.

For Mia Freedman, her most disappointing New Year’s Eve was made much worse when she went to a dress up-party, without realising it was a dress-up party.

It was understandably awkward, and unsurprisingly a bit of a let down.

Have you got a bad New Year’s story to share?

