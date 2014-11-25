lifestyle

This is what happens when kids try to write their own jokes.

There is a hero human being currently walking the earth who:

a) works at a kids joke website, where children can submit their own jokes

and

b) secretly collects all the terrible rejected kids jokes and puts them on a Tumblr

Besides the obvious first question (which is HOW THE HELL DO YOU GET A GLORIOUS JOB AT A KIDS JOKE WEBSITE?) this man really just needs to be congratulated for providing the world with an invaluable service. Because, believe it or not, these rejected children’s jokes are actually the source of copious amounts of untapped creative brilliance.

For example:

Or how about this philosophical gem:

Or why don’t you let your mind ponder THIS brain explosion:

And there’s more. Oh, there is so much more:
joke1.jpg
joke2.jpg
joke3.jpg
joke4.jpg
joke5.jpg
joke6.jpg
joke10.jpg
joke11.jpg
joke12.jpg
joke7.jpg
joke8.jpg
joke9.jpg
joke13.jpg
joke15.jpg
joke16.jpg
joke17.jpg
joke18.jpg
joke19.jpg
joke20.jpg
joke21.jpg
joke22.jpg
joke23.jpg
joke24.jpg
joke25.jpg
joke26.jpg

via

Our future leaders, ladies and gentlemen. Our future leaders.

