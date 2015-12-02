5 things an eyebrow artist really wishes you'd stop doing to your brows.

Image: Lily Collins’ brow game is forever on point. (Getty).

Brows: when done right, they can enhance your entire face. The problem is, we’ve all done things that jeopardise our brow game, whether it’s using the wrong shade of brow wax or fiddling with them between appointments. You there with the tweezers in your hand — yes, we see you.

We asked Benefit Australia’s National Brow Artist, Hannah Terrett, to name the top five naughty behaviours she wishes we’d stop inflicting on our brows.

1. Tweezing between waxes

In news that will surprise approximately none of us, Terrett says brow artists don’t really appreciate clients’ compulsive between-appointment plucking habits. In fact, tweezing will only create more work for you.

“It creates an uneven growth cycle which means your brow hairs will grow back at different growth stages, leaving more regrowth and more DIY maintenance for yourself,” she explains.

2. Playing matchy-matchy with your brows and your hair

You’ve probably been told that if you dye your hair a dramatically different colour, your brows will also probably require a change. However, the two don’t need to be exactly the same. “Brows look best when they are one to two shades deeper than your natural hair colour,” Terrett explains.

Some light-haired women are born with naturally darker brows — if you’re one of them, it’s better to use brow products that are one or two shades lighter than your natural tone. This will enhance your volume and definition, rather than creating an unnatural-looking colour, Terrett says. Speaking of great brows — here’s how to copy Adele’s on point eye makeup look. (Post continues after video.)

3. Applying products to the surface of your brows

Hands up if you’ve ever hastily applied your brow gel/wax/powder while running horribly late for work? What’s that — you do it every morning?

Unfortunately, this speedy application can leave a “heavy, unflattering” appearance on your brows because you’ve only touched the surface. Terrett says your styling technique can make or break your brow game, so read this next bit carefully.