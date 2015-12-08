Kristin Wiig and Rose Byrne as rival bridesmaids in “Bridesmaids”.

Before my wedding day, Crystal was my closest friend.

The day that I asked her to be my bridesmaid was the day our friendship ended. I saw her for who she really was, and I didn’t like what I saw.

Crystal was the obvious choice for my maid of honour. I’d known her since I was 15 when we met at my first job at the local café. Over the years, she’d become my go-to girl if I needed a clubbing buddy or a companion for a quiet night in.

At first, Crystal was the perfect bridesmaid. She just knew what to do. The day after I asked her to be my maid of honour, she’d arranged for a stack of bridal magazines, chocolates and flowers to be sent to my front door. There was a note: “Let’s catch up tonight and talk everything wedding!”

She came over to my house with a bottle of wine, and helped me to put Post-Its on dresses that she liked.

Crystal was there for so many of the big decisions – the invitations, the venues, the cake and of course, the dress. I loved having her help and advice, especially as she’d been a bridesmaid 4 times before.

My fiancé, Ray, wasn’t that interested in organising the wedding. And so when he started to ask my why Crystal was so involved, I was surprised and puzzled.

“Have you noticed that Crystal has been the one to book all of our appointments? I thought it was something that we’d do together,” whispered Ray, as we toured yet another hotel dining room.

I guess I hadn’t noticed, because I was just so grateful that someone was helping me organise such a huge event. Crystal was more helpful than my stressed-out mum, my flaky high school friend Anna and my teenage sisters. It was obvious that she was the only one who truly cared.

And so when Crystal started organising my hen’s night, I didn’t think twice. I looked forward to whatever she had planned, especially as I knew she had great taste and fun ideas. I didn’t have to lift a finger.

Crystal had kept the hen’s night details top secret which I initially thought was loads of fun. She made my mum drive me to the location and I even had to wear a blindfold.

When my blindfold was removed I was surprised to see that I was standing in an elegant, marble-and-chrome bar in the city. Crystal knew that I preferred the local pub, for its down-to-earth, Aussie appeal. But this was a nice change, I suppose.

Several of my girlfriends and family were standing in front of me, dressed to the nines.

They said “Surprise” in soft voices. But one thing was missing – they weren’t smiling. The group was smaller than I expected, too. Only about 10 people all up, when Crystal knows that I have a wide and diverse group of friends.

After I hugged everyone, Crystal took me by the elbow and bought me a drink at the bar.

“I hope you don’t mind that it’s such an intimate group,” she said. “I just thought we’d keep it to, you know, the cool group.”