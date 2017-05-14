People have shared the worst behaviour they've witnessed at weddings, and OH MY GOD.

Misbehaving groomsmen, overbearing bridezillas and interfering in-laws are the staples of every good wedding movie, but some lucky unfortunate people have to witness that kind of behaviour first hand.

People on Reddit have shared the worst behaviour they’ve ever seen at a wedding – and honestly, they’ll have you reaching for the popcorn ASAP. *rubs hands together in glee*

Of course, there were plenty of guests who tried to upstage the bride (on HER special day).

One Redditor revealed that two days before her own wedding, her aunt messaged her to ask if her daughter could wear white to the wedding, tempering the request with “she has already bought the dress, it’s expensive, she doesn’t have anything else to wear, it’s so late I don’t know what to do”.

“Since I also happened to have bought an expensive white dress in which to attend my wedding, my response to that question was a simple, ‘No, obviously not!’ And what do you know, turns out my cousin DID have more than just one single expensive white dress in her cavernous closet of clothes and found something to wear,” the bride explained.

“At a friend’s wedding one of the groom’s relatives was upset that their daughter wasn’t asked to be a bridesmaid, so dressed the daughter in a bridesmaid dress anyway,” another person added.

“At my friend’s wedding one of her friends ended up proposing to his girlfriend. Best way to take attention from the bride and groom and put it onto yourself. Kinda ruined the brides day.”

And there were plenty of drunken, misbehaving relatives causing chaos at the wedding reception, because that’s why you have aunties and uncles right?

“My uncle waved a knife around drunkenly ranting in Chinese then threw a microphone at the wedding cake,” on person wrote.

“My husband’s crazy aunt (who was married at the time) took off with our DJ at the end of the night. We had to field a bunch of calls from her husband asking where she was and when she was coming home. Essentially, she went missing for a week after our wedding while she was with our DJ. So awkward,” added another.