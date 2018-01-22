Mamamia recommends: Seven school shoes that'll get your kids a step ahead in 2018.

When it comes to clothes, I let my kids wear anything. Underpants over leggings, like Batman? Sure. A dinosaur costume to the family Christmas dinner? Go for it.

But when it comes to shoes, I get serious. I don’t want my kids to end up with long-term problems like ingrown toenails or bad posture, so I’m prepared to pay for good-quality shoes, and I always get them fitted.

I recently took my daughter to Shoes & Sox to buy a new pair for school. My daughter was very impressed that the fit consultant was able to have an in-depth discussion with her about Pokemon.

Me, I was impressed with the attention he paid to her feet. He noted that my daughter’s feet are narrow – just like mine – and he found a pair of shoes that were a perfect fit. A minute later, my daughter was happily galloping around the store.

Shoes & Sox currently has 20 percent off its large range of school shoes, and the discount applies right up until February 5. Here are our top seven picks based on both style and value for money:

Clarks Daytona

Was (from) $134.95, now $107.95

Not only does the Daytona have that classic look, it has thick cushioning to support your child’s feet. Available in a huge range of lengths and widths, and in brown as well as black, it’s the most popular shoe in the Clarks range.

Clarks X Shopkins Bluebell

Was $139.95, now $111.95