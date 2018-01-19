At the end of the year we can’t wait for the school holidays to kick off. Fast forward five weeks and we are hanging for the school term to begin. If you were elated to pack the kids’ lunchboxes and bid them adieu, you are not alone. While all that extra family time is wonderful, it’s also great to get back to some semblance of normality. Here’s why I’m stoked the kids are back at school.

Routine is rad.

Routine and parental sanity go together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong. There’s something calming about waking up and knowing what the day has in store for you and your brood. Holidays? Well they’re a little too fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants. Breakfast can be anywhere between 7am and 10am and the kids’ bedtime gradually extends into that sacred time when you and your husband get to ignore each other while scrolling through Instagram and watching Netflix. Thinking of fun things to do every dang day and getting zero downtime? Not so fun after weeks and weeks…and weeks.

The kids are learning again.

I love it when my kids get back from kinder and start telling me random facts about dinosaurs, Ancient Egypt and the solar system, even if they do giggle hysterically whenever they mention Uranus. Their teachers do the most brilliant job of helping them grasp new concepts and skills and I love seeing their proud little faces when they recite new information over the dinner table. After spending so much time out and about over the holidays, it’s actually refreshing to sit down and help the kids with their homework.

Hello ‘me’ time!

Anyone who has tried to take a child to a beauty appointment knows it is a special kind of hell – they refuse to sit still, they’re prone to a whinge and the staff end up giving you the hairy eyeball. And that’s not all that’s hairy. By the end of the school holidays a lot of us look like Chewbacca's grandma – we’ve got a full monobrow and a head full of greasy, grey roots. It takes the start of the school term for me to finally get my brows plucked, legs waxed and roots touched up. Bam! I’m back in my (late) 30s.