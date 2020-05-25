News in 5: Back to school, the JobKeeper blunder, and WA's rare weather event.

1. Back to school today for many Aussie students.

Public school students in several states are returning to the classroom today, with only four new cases of COVID-19 detected nationally yesterday.

All children in NSW and Queensland will be getting back into the classroom this morning.

Tasmanian kindergarten to year 6 students, along with year 11 and 12 students, will also resume learning at school today, before students in years 7 to 10 join them on June 9.

The current COVID-19 figures.

The ACT is continuing its staged return with students in years 3, 4 and 10 getting back to school today, leaving only years 5, 6, 8 and 9 to return on June 2.

Victorian kids are bracing for their return, with children in prep to year 2 and years 11 and 12 returning on Tuesday, before the remaining cohort goes back from June 9.

Students are already back in school full time in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

2. Morrison takes responsibility for JobKeeper reduction from $130 billion to $70 billion.

In a press conference yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison likened the reduced size of the JobKeeper stimulus package to saving money on a house build.

He said the shortfall in the cost was similar to a housing contractor originally quoting $350,000 to build a new home, but the ultimate bill being $250,000.

“That is news that you would welcome,” he said.

The Prime Minister is dismissing the push to expand the JobKeeper scheme even though the government has only spent half the amount on the project it budgeted because of a $60 billion blunder. @CUhlmann #9News pic.twitter.com/Jdhz5tB01K — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) May 24, 2020

On Friday, it was announced that JobKeeper will now be $70 billion rather than $130 billion and will now only cover 3.5 million people rather than the 6.5 million that had been forecast.

“Ultimately, I have to take responsibilities for those things,” Mr Morrison told media yesterday. “So, sure, the estimate was overstated.”

Labor is demanding Treasurer Josh Frydenberg front a Senate inquiry to explain the “embarrassing” $60 billion blunder.

But Morrison has labelled the demand a “political stunt”.

3. Ferocious winds and 8 metre waves for WA.

More than 60,000 homes in Western Australia have been left without power as a severe storm batters the state.