Simply the breast.

An anonymous Dublin woman has had a breast-sized tumour removed from her back which had been growing for over ten years.

Despite its location, it had all the makings of a breast, except the nipple part.

The woman told medical staff that whilst she had known about the tumour on the right side of her back for more than a decade, it had grown exponentially in the last three years.

Suspecting the mass may be a soft-tissue cancer, doctors immediately conducted an MRI scan on the 46-year-old patient. Despite their initial predictions however, the mammoth tumour which measured at 19cm long and 6.7cm wide, was found to be free of any cancerous cells. Instead, it was found made up of fat cells, known as a lipoma.