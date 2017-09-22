There's a crazy explanation for why we didn't see Bachelorette's Jefferson in episode one.

Remember when a random dude named ‘Jefferson’ just showed up out of nowhere and claimed to be a ‘contestant’ on The Bachelorette?

Well, it turns out that Jefferson a) is a real person and b) has literally been here this whole time.

(And by ‘this whole time’, we mean two episodes.)

But there’s a reason we didn’t learn of his existence until episode two.

You see Jefferson – who the internet tells us is a 30-year-old events manager from New South Wales – decided to take a little snooze during the cocktail party instead of, you know, trying to fall in love with Sophie Monk.