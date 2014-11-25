entertainment

One of the ex-bachelorettes is having a baby.

One of Blake’s former love friends from Season 2 of The Bachelor has announced that she is expecting a baby.

Former Miss Universe Australia finalist, Alana Wilkie, has confirmed she is having a baby with her partner, Chris Billings.

And then there were three…❤️ #baby #boy #girl #mum #dad @chrisbillz87

A photo posted by Alana Wilkie (@alanaewilkie) on

The 26-year-old shared a photo to Instagram and captioned it with, “And then there were three… <3#baby #boy #girl #mum #dad @chrisbillz87.”

Perth Demons AFL player, Chris also added on his account, “Very excited to announce Alana and myself are expecting a baby June 2015! Exciting Times @alanaewilkie #baby #news #mum #dad.”

Congratulations Alana and Chris. Blake and Louise? Your turn next.

