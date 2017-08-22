Don't panic, but a Bachelor contestant may have just revealed who wins Matty J's heart.

Guys, we have breaking Bachelor news and WE ARE NOT OKAY.

Watching random men and women compete for the love and attention of one single person while they are trapped in a luxurious palace by Osher is a commitment.

It’s a commitment we are more than happy to take on. We’re good people like that.

So excuse us if we get a little… upset… when a contestant just comes along and RUINS EVERYTHING.

It all started when fan-favourite (and like, actual favourite) Laura Byrne posted an image of a one-on-one date with Matty.

Try and find a happier moonface, I'll wait. #thebachelorau2017 #thebachelorau A post shared by Laura Byrne ???? (@ladyandacat) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Things were great… until we noticed that fellow contestant Jen Hawke had commented with a statement so very telling the world is convinced it’s a major giveaway as to who ends up with the final rose.

“Is it bad that I actually think you guys are the cutest?” Jen wrote, with a few emojis for good measure.

Since the comment is written in present tense, many are seeing it as a sign that the pair are still together.