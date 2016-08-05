This is why Bachelor "villain" Keira hasn't been doing any interviews lately.

Ever since the latest season of The Bachelor premiered, there’s only one thing the people of Australia has been talking about, and no, it’s not Richie’s abs.

Dubbed this year’s ‘villain’, Keira Maguire has been dividing viewers with her straight-talking, no-nonsense commentary of the goings on of the season.

Now, it seems the 29-year-old is being ‘rested’ from the publicity trail due to a spate of negative backlash from Bachelor fans.

The blonde has been trolled online since debuting on the show and starting fights with her fellow contestants, favourite Alex Nation and the quirky Eliza St. John.

Surprisingly, both have leapt to Keira’s defence in the press.