tv

Keira may have just confirmed the biggest rumour about this year's Bachelor.

Richie Strahan: Possessor of strapping physique, a happy-go-lucky attitude, an intriguing job and about a dozen lady-loves.

On paper (and, let’s be honest, through out TV screens) he seems the perfect guy.

But according to a nasty rumour, there’s one thing Richie’s lacking… and that’s a shower.

Yep — if you havent heard yet, a few (kind of mean) sources are saying the Bachelor himself has a personal hygiene problem.

(We know. Ridiculous! If there’s one place TV stars have access to impeccable grooming resources, it’s the set of The Bachelor.)

To be fair, ropes technician Richie probably does occasionally get sweaty on his day job. But we're not complaining. (Photo: Instagram)

For those of you playing catch-up, an anonymous "source" told New Idea back in June that many contestants were unimpressed with the 31-year-old’s poor hygiene while filming the show.

“Aa fair few expressed their desire to leave more than once,” the so-called source apparently told the magazine.

“No-one knew if he was aware of it, or if it was down to his nerves. But it was noticeable and was certainly a mood killer as far as romance goes.”

We called bulls*** on the rumour a while back, pointing out that a) the amount of candles and roses on set would mask any smells and b) body scent carries pheromones which are totally necessary for attraction, so basically bring on a little bit of a whiffy underarm.

The Mamamia Out Loud podcast hosts even discussed the issue at length and concluded the rumour was the very worst.

But now it's being dragged up again -- because some fans of the show are claiming that Keira confirmed the stinky suggestion at the latest cocktail party.

The mysterious statement.

ICYMI: As Keira grabbed Richie for a one-on-one dance across the lawn on Thursday night's episode, she whispered to him, “You smell good ... but I can make you smell better.”

Which was weird, because it kind of sounded like she wanted to improve his scent.

At least, that's what some Twitter users made of it.

Also worth considering -- news.com.au interviewed eliminated contestant Laura William about the rumour -- and mysteriously, she had this to say:

“I can say nothing,” she laughed.

“Nothing!”

So what does he smell like?

“He smells like Richie,” was her diplomatic (and very telling) response.

We still don't buy this particular tidbit of gossip.

But if Richie wants to offer us a cuddle to prove it to us, we won't say no.

Click through to see an updated list of who's still in the running:

2016 Bachelorettes
Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland
Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria
Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia
Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria
Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia
Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW
Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland
Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia
Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia
Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW
Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia
Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria
Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW
Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW
Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland
Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria
Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland
Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW
Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria
Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria
Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, SA
Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor.

Feature photo: Instagram

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???