Let's back right up. Richie was proposed to before he agreed to be The Bachelor.

Australia’s new Bachelor, Richie Strahan, could have avoided ANOTHER search for love on national television, if he had only answered yes when a fan popped the question.

Yes, that’s right. Richie was so popular after he placed third on Sam Frost’s debut season of The Bachelorette that women were falling over themselves (or rather, falling onto one knee) to make him theirs.

“I was at the races and this lady came up to me and just got down on one knee,” Richie told Mamamia’s Laura Brodnik.

Can’t wait to start this adventure as The Bachelor! I hope to meet someone amazing. This will be a wild experience, get excited! #TheBachelorAU A photo posted by Richie Strahan (@richie_strahan) on Mar 9, 2016 at 10:00am PST

“I was just like, ‘What’s bloody going on here?'” he laughed.

Richie, mate, you better get used to the idea of a proposal if you’re going to have any chance on The Bachelor. Just saying.

“I thought it was hilarious, I thought it was a prank. It was a really hot day so I was sweating from everywhere. I’m just going, ‘Are you sure you want to propose to this?'”

Yes, Richie, we’re sure.