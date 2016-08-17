A behind the scenes photo of The Bachelor Richie is being labelled as a massive gym fail.

Our latest Bachelor Richie is pretty much the perfect man: he’s sensitive and he’s looking for love.

But while Richie was trying to show off his lean physique, with the show’s official Instagram page sharing a photo of Bachie working out in between dates, he’s copped a bit of flack.

In Richie’s downtime in the Bach pad he likes to maintain a healthy physique. ???? A photo posted by TheBachelorAU (@thebachelorau) on Aug 15, 2016 at 6:59pm PDT

“In Richie’s downtime in the Bach pad he likes to maintain a healthy physique,” the caption read.

Which is all well and good because #fitness and #hotBachelorbody and all that, but eagle-eyed fans have begun to notice that what Richie is bench pressing isn’t all that heavy.