The Bachelor's Megan documented her entire skinny dipping experience on SnapChat.

In case you didn’t hear her the first 1000 times she mentioned it, The Bachelor’s Megan Marx LOVES the water.

Just how much, you ask? Well, seeing as she’s just stripped off to go for a skinny dip IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER, sharing the whole thing on Snapchat, we’d rate her water love level a 10 out of 10.

She documented her nudie swim for her followers, showing off a series of pics and videos of her ‘adventure’.

“Time for a skinny dip. Seclusion. Let’s get this gear off,” she captioned a video of the waves.

In the next video, Megan appears topless, with the caption “not joking”, as she tells the camera she’s about to dive in.

Yep, the skinny dip is really happening! Image via Snapchat/Megan Marx.
Even water lovers like Megan aren't immune to the winter chill, though, with a video posted after the swim telling fans that it was "a lot colder than I thought it was going to be."

Megan was quick to cover up after her nudie swim. Image via Snapchat/Megan Marx.

Where's Richie when you need him (and his arms) to warm you up?

Here's a reminder of who's still in the running for Richie's heart:

