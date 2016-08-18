The Bachelor's Kiki Morris reveals brutal battle with anorexia.

The confident blonde recently scored a coveted single date from Bachelor Richie, but 28-year-old Kiki Morris has revealed she battled with an eating disorder in her teenage years.
Speaking to WHO magazine, Kiki said she struggled with her body image after her parents split when she was just 7 years old. “It was a big factor [in the development of an eating disorder,” she said, revealing she struggled with the disorder from the ages of 15 to 21.
