The Bachelor's Kiki Morris reveals brutal battle with anorexia.

The confident blonde recently scored a coveted single date from Bachelor Richie, but 28-year-old Kiki Morris has revealed she battled with an eating disorder in her teenage years.

Speaking to WHO magazine, Kiki said she struggled with her body image after her parents split when she was just 7 years old. “It was a big factor [in the development of an eating disorder,” she said, revealing she struggled with the disorder from the ages of 15 to 21.

Morris insists her modelling career helped her overcome the disease, and revealed that she had her breasts surgically enhanced “to not be reminded every that I’d had [anorexia].”

Of her modelling career, which included posing for men’s magazine and working as a nightlife model, Kiki said she has “nothing to be ashamed of”.

“I’m very well-educated, well-spoken and very conservative,” she told the magazine.

“My every day life…has nothing to do with the types of magazines I’ve posed for. Modelling is my job, but taking photographs in a bikini is not what makes me me.”

