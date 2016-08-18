The Bachelor's Kiki Morris reveals brutal battle with anorexia.

Morris insists her modelling career helped her overcome the disease, and revealed that she had her breasts surgically enhanced “to not be reminded every that I’d had [anorexia].”

Of her modelling career, which included posing for men’s magazine and working as a nightlife model, Kiki said she has “nothing to be ashamed of”.

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, SA

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor.

“I’m very well-educated, well-spoken and very conservative,” she told the magazine.

“My every day life…has nothing to do with the types of magazines I’ve posed for. Modelling is my job, but taking photographs in a bikini is not what makes me me.”

