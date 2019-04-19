We asked Brittney what she'd do if Ivan messaged her tomorrow. Here's what she said. 

And on Thursday night, Ivan gave his rose to Tenille, who took him on a special date just after entering paradise.

When we asked Brittney how she’s feeling about Ivan she said quickly, “NEXT QUESTION” before laughing.

“It was just the way he went about it,” she said. “He didn’t tell me. He didn’t speak to me.”

When Zoe walked in, and then later Tenille, Brittney recalls “his face just lit up” and she felt she’d been cast aside.

“They didn’t owe me anything,” she said about Zoe and Tenille, who were there to find love and had every right to explore their options.

It was Ivan, however, who she thinks should have been more upfront.

When asked what she’d do if Ivan messaged her tomorrow, eager to hang out, Brittney paused before responding: “I’d be interested to hear his side of the story. But only ever as a friend. It would never be anything more than that.”

She hasn’t spoken to Ivan since the show wrapped up.

And in case you’re wondering, yes, Brittney is still in a not-entirely-exclusive relationship with her paradise boyfriend, the palm tree.

“I did speak to Bill at one stage, and then I was like woah watch out… I’ve got my palm tree over here!”

Yeah you do.

She also shared that the rooms they stay in at the Mango Bay Resort in Fiji have outdoor showers, which are shared between roommates.

“It’s just like a sleepover!” she said.