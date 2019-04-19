We asked Brittney what she'd do if Ivan messaged her tomorrow. Here's what she said. 

No one in the country is particularly impressed with Bachelor in Paradise‘s Ivan at the moment. Least of all Brittney.
You see, 25-year-old Brittney hadn’t met anyone she was interested in, until 29-year-old painter but also aspiring dancer Ivan turned up.
In case you need reminding, Ivan was indeed the man who attempted to blend an avocado for upwards of three hours on Ali’s season of The Bachelorette. And Brittney was the intruder on Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor who kept starting conga lines and making Shannon wet her pants.
A match made in Heaven, some would say.
But NO.
Watch Alex Nation awkwardly give Richie Strahan relationship advice. Post continues below.
After “feeling great chemistry” and sharing a passionate kiss, Ivan abandoned Brittney the second Zoe walked into paradise.
They were in the middle of putting together a dance for goodness sake who does that.