Literally just a list of everyone we want to see on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Get out the mango daiquiris.

A second season of Bachelor in Paradise Australia has been confirmed for 2019.

To get us in the mood for some mango daiquiri fueled drama, we thought we’d put together a list of our dream cast.

It’s kind of like fantasy football but for an island-based reality TV dating show ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

Anywho, here’s who we definitely want to see sippin’ on a mango daiquiri and saying “game on, moles” next year.

Vanessa Sunshine

Let us all pray that the reality TV gods make this happen.

We need Vanessa Sunshine to bring her particular brand of, erm, sunshine to the island.

She will be so unimpressed with the blokes, won't have any time for the ladeez, but will really enjoy working on her tan.

The other Brittney