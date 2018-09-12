tv

Literally just a list of everyone we want to see on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Get out the mango daiquiris.

A second season of Bachelor in Paradise Australia has been confirmed for 2019.

To get us in the mood for some mango daiquiri fueled drama, we thought we’d put together a list of our dream cast.

It’s kind of like fantasy football but for an island-based reality TV dating show ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

Anywho, here’s who we definitely want to see sippin’ on a mango daiquiri and saying “game on, moles” next year.

Vanessa Sunshine

bachelor in paradise australia instagram
WE CONFUSED. Image: Channel Ten/Clare and Jessie Stephens.

Let us all pray that the reality TV gods make this happen.

We need Vanessa Sunshine to bring her particular brand of, erm, sunshine to the island.

She will be so unimpressed with the blokes, won't have any time for the ladeez, but will really enjoy working on her tan.

The other Brittney

bachelor in paradise australia instagram
NEVER STOP. Image: Channel Ten/Clare and Jessie Stephens.
Yes, well.

This one is self-explanatory.

We'd very much like Brittney to start a congo line in paradise.... and just never stop it.

Blake Colman

Literally just so he says something stupid again.

Keira and Jarrod (and his pot plant)

bachelor in paradise australia instagram
MANGO DAIQUIRIS FOR LYFE. Image: Channel Ten.
We'd like to know exactly what happened pls.

Also, after Keira has a couple of mango daiquiris she won't be able to resist Jarrod's sexy new sunburn.

It'll be Keirod 2.0.

Cat and/or Romy

bachelor in paradise australia instagram
You haven't seen the real us, tho. Image: Channel Ten.

Together or separate, it would be interesting to see how the Bachie mean girls cope when the power has shifted.

The "I shaved my legs for this" girl

bachelor in paradise australia instagram
THIS IS MY MOMENT. Image: Channel Ten.
We don't know who she... is. Or why she was... there.

But we'd like the "I shaved my legs for this girl" to just walk around the island delivering her classic line over and over and over again.

 Nasser Sultan

bachelor in paradise australia instagram
"I'm very famous." Image: Channel Ten/Clare and Jessie Stephens.

We believe Nasser Sultan from such TV shows as Married at First Sight and Trial By Kyle deserves yet another shot at fame.

"I am Nasser. I was on TV once."

Mac

bachelor in paradise australia instagram
"I love everyone." - Mac. Image: Channel Ten.

There will be some people on the island that he hasn't already fallen in love with.... yet.

The Honey Badger

bachelor in paradise australia instagram
HOOROO. Image: Channel Ten/ Clare and Jessie Stephens.

For the... commentary.

