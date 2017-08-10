I’m sure we’d all agree last night’s episode of The Bachelor was… problematic.

There was lying. Women were pitted against each other. One girl had a meltdown, and we can’t blame her.

But while everyone was so distracted with the draaaama, they missed the biggest issue of all.

Missed last night’s episode? Catch up with our Bachie recap here.

At the end of the day, the safety and wellbeing of these women is our top priority. And we DID NOT feel very safe or well about Florence’s choice of footwear when she, you know, just casually scaled down a 26-storey building.

I’m sorry, but did no one else see an issue with Florence jumping off a building wearing BOOTS WITH A HEEL?

And not even small, semi-practical heeled shoes, but six-inch fashion boots one would wear of an evening.