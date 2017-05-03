Meet the super fans who already know what happens on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor fans are a passionate bunch. They pick favourites, they read recaps, and they throw screening parties to enjoy the series together.

But this article is not about The Bachelor fans. This is about the super fans.

Super fans are a different breed. While the rest of the viewership waits patiently for the upcoming season, they are searching (they call it ‘sleuthing’) for hints about it.

These fans communicate in the BachandBachette fan forums.

These fans claim to find the contestants before they are officially announced. They do this by comparing paparazzi shots (of the series being filmed) to media rumours and social media friendship circles.

Names are found, social media accounts are found and potential contestants are sent friend requests.

They wait. They watch. They share.

One fan recently wrote on the forum that a person they believed to be in Matty Johnson's season, had changed their social media privacy settings after they were allegedly outed by The Daily Telegraph.

"It looks like her IG (Instagram) was public before today and made private after she was revealed by DT (Daily Telegraph)," they wrote.