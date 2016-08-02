Dear Bachelor contestants, please stop ruining the show for us.

I am a big fan of the Bachelor.

I don’t just watch every episode, I organise friends to come over so we can watch, laugh and make snarky remarks together.

I have my theories about who wins and who will be kept until the last second only to lose out spectacularly (*cough* Keira *cough*).

But if somebody approached me with the proof of who won, I’d send them packing.

I don’t want to know who won — that would ruin every future screening, every shock elimination and every future #teamOlena post.

So, I can't help but get worked up when contestants do press tours and end up spilling beans.

Northam real estate agent Nikki Gogan spoke to Access All Areas last week and made a slip of the tongue that got every other tongue wagging.

“When I first met him I was in his eyes immediately,” she said.

“And that’s something that continues... continued, continued.”

The mix-up of tense was immediately considered a sign that Gogan had made it beyond the preliminary rounds.

It could be shrugged off as a mere co-incidence but the spoilers didn't end there.

The 29-year-old went on to comment on their first kiss with a very explicit reference to future pashes shared.

“The first one was so good, I had to go back for more,” she said.

Mm. Cool. Happy for you.

But ffs. Keep it to yourself.