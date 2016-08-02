Dear Bachelor contestants, please stop ruining the show for us.

I am a big fan of the Bachelor.
I don’t just watch every episode, I organise friends to come over so we can watch, laugh and make snarky remarks together.
I have my theories about who wins and who will be kept until the last second only to lose out spectacularly (*cough* Keira *cough*).
But if somebody approached me with the proof of who won, I’d send them packing.
I don’t want to know who won — that would ruin every future screening, every shock elimination and every future #teamOlena post.
So, I can't help but get worked up when contestants do press tours and end up spilling beans.
Northam real estate agent Nikki Gogan spoke to Access All Areas last week and made a slip of the tongue that got every other tongue wagging.
“When I first met him I was in his eyes immediately,” she said.
“And that’s something that continues... continued, continued.”
The mix-up of tense was immediately considered a sign that Gogan had made it beyond the preliminary rounds.
It could be shrugged off as a mere co-incidence but the spoilers didn't end there.
The 29-year-old went on to comment on their first kiss with a very explicit reference to future pashes shared.
“The first one was so good, I had to go back for more,” she said.
Mm. Cool. Happy for you.
But ffs. Keep it to yourself.