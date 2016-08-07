The Bachelor contestant Noni Janur forced to defend controversial photos.

A contestant on Channel 10’s The Bachelor, is under fire for promoting her swim line using what some people have labelled as unethical images.
Noni Janur, a Queensland Bachelor contestant and swimline creator has been accused of promoting smoking/drug use and exploiting young models for promotional purposes.
Smart women watch The Bachelor too. Post continues below….
The photos in question, first taken two years ago and posted via Instagram, have now come to light, depicting a then 15-year-old girl wearing a bikini and blowing smoke from her mouth. The bikini itself is called the “Kaila” rasta top.
Purrrfect little kitty @inkawilliams ???? on a puuurrfect little sarong ???? @lylohsarongs wearing the “Jordan” bikini ???? @ebbymorris A photo posted by Balini (@balinibikini) on Feb 6, 2015 at 11:16pm PST
Despite attempts at investigation by The Advertising Standards Bureau (ASB), the bureau was unable to take any actions as Janur’s swimline was founded outside of Australia, in Bali.
Nikki Paterson, case manager at the ASB, wrote an email in order to address citizen’s complaints, informing them that,
“Whilst Instagram can be viewed in any country, not just the country of origin, there is nothing on the page which appears to be targeting an Australian market.”