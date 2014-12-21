It seems that there’s a secret bachie-Bali pact that we didn’t know about. That or, in their usual fashion, former Bachelor contestants Tim Robards and Blake Garvey are just out to upstage men everywhere.

This time it appears the boys are out to show the world that, when it comes to romance this festive season, there’s only one destination of choice – Bali.

Both gentlemen took their “lucky” other halves for a week-long holiday in the lush island paradise. And from the looks of it they had a fabulous time.

Anna in Bali. Via Instagram.

Season two bachelor Blake took his girlfriend, Louise Pillidge, for a romantic week-long getaway in Uluwatu.

And the pair just have not stopped gloating about it, posting flashback pictures to their instagram accounts all week. Among them was a picture of their holiday suit (below) with the caption:

The romance is truly alive and well. A big thank you to my gorgeous girlfriend and all the lovely staff at @Ayanaresort for making my birthday so special. #sograteful #romance #love #ayanaresort #thevillasatayana #thebalibible #thebachelorau.

The pair appeared to have a very busy trip, mixing it up with some perfume making, orangutang hugging and a few rounds of golf.

26-year-old Louise also posted some cute snaps trying her hand at cocktail making, with a drink that has since been added to the menu as the ‘Luscious Louise’.

On the other hand, for season one couple Tim and Anna a break in Bali was a chance to rest and unwind. And go swimming. A lot.

Alongside their many, many pool shots, the pair took a moment to thank their followers for allowing them to share their memories…

Thanks to everyone that followed our journey and continues to do so… I guess we feel a certain responsibility to continue to connect with you guys and we love that we can continue to be an inspiration to some. We both lead very very busy lives that u don’t always see on insta but we sure do love showing u guys our favourite spots that couples can travel to, take some time out and ignite a little spark into the relationship.

Naw. Excuse us while we vomit a little.

But we can’t really blame the pair for wanting to shares scenes like this with the world…

Well bachie boys you’ve done it again. And it looks like we know where we’re headed on our next trip – sign us up please!

