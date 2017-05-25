There's a curious link between these Bachie Instagram announcements.

It’s been a whirlwind fortnight for Bachie news.

On Sunday May 14 we learned Australia’s third Bachelor Sam Wood and his fiancee Snezana Markoski were expecting a baby girl.

Just as we finally recovered from that exciting bombshell, original Bachelor Tim Robards announced on Wednesday night that he had proposed to Anna Heinrich after four years of dating.

While the precise timing of these announcements could just be a coincidence — both posts appeared at night — we at Mamamia have a sneaky suspicion it’s not.

Officially forever ???? #ENGAGED A post shared by ❤️ANNA HEINRICH❤️ (@annaheinrich1) on May 24, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

We have reason to believe the two Bachelor couples carefully chose the moment to announce their big news, right down to the hour.

After all, Sam and Snez would have known for weeks that they were expecting a baby before their Insta-reveal, and we know Tim proposed to Anna “in a little dinghy… floating on a secluded river” on the weekend, several days before they told the world.

Let’s start with the original Bachelor couple, Anna and Tim. Why wait until Wednesday evening to tell us about something that happened four or five days earlier?

The answer, very possibly, is Instagram traffic. The pair knew that’s when most of their fans would be online.