The Twins recap The Bachelor episode 9: Jen can no longer cope with the injustice.

Everyone quiet. Osher’s here now.

He’s emerged from behind a door that looks conspicuously like it leads nowhere – and that’s okay.

Flo says softly, “Osher arriving could only mean one thing,” and we don’t like that comment because it makes Osher’s job seem predictable. But Osher’s role is diverse and includes such tasks as a) announcing he has a date card, b) delivering that card, c) every now and then offering a nonsensical clue, and d) sometimes (but rarely) reading the card out loud.

Osher goes with option A because he didn’t appreciate Flo’s attitude.

Elora announces that it's a group date, and it becomes clear that the girls invited are mostly the ones who haven't been on a single date yet, except for Michelle who Matty appears to be actively avoiding. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"I'm starting to think that Matty's got no clue how to spell Michelle," she laughs, which is frankly ridiculous because Osher would obviously help him. Everyone knows that, Michelle.

Cobie, Jen, Elise and Simone all join Matty at a house he does not own. Matty begins, "I've invited a few more guests," and Jen's about to cut a bitch when Osher translates, "What Matty means ladies... is that one member of your family is here."

We suddenly realise that the reason Osher had to dash off earlier was because he was busy kidnapping select members of everyone's families. And he did very well.