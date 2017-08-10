The Twins recap The Bachelor episode 6: Love is about doing what Matty J tells you.

Last night, Channel 10 did a clickbait.

We all knew that Matty J most definitely wanted to send Sian home, but felt like he shouldn’t because she had just cried, yelled at a camera, said she didn’t like him and then decided she was absolutely, one hundred percent, staying.

Oh, honey no.

We ended with an ominous ‘to be continued’, which, um, we’d hope so given we’ve got Thursday nights cancelled for the foreseeable future??

Tonight, we open with the frankly haunting replay of Matty picking up but then PUTTING DOWN a rose. All the women were very worried about Matty, but no. The real victim here is Osher, who went to all the trouble of counting the roses and calculating the women remaining, only to have Matty CONFUSE THE ENTIRE PROCESS.

Osher goes into panic mode and to alleviate the tension and distract everyone from Osher's distress, Matty asks to see Sian outside.

He explains that she has to go home now because there's footage of her screaming "I DON'T LIKE HIM" in a bathroom and also he still has no idea who she is, which poses an issue for their... future.

Sian is somehow completely sweet with it, which leads us to speculate that a producer tranquillised her when no one was looking.

When Matty J returns to the rose ceremony, everyone feels very sympathetic that Matty had to break up with one of his 16 girlfriends. But they also understand.