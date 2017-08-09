The Twins recap The Bachelor episode 5: "I DON'T LIKE HIM."

Stop pls. Osher has new glasses and he’s waiting for someone to say something.

His job has taken a toll on his eyes, what with the counting of the roses and the reading of the cards. Now, he’s interrupted everyone just before bed which is both inappropriate and unnecessary.

As he whips out the single date card, someone remarks “HOW DOES HE DO THAT?” What? How does he do… what?

But Osher looks chuffed. He’s impressed them with his delivery skills – mission accomplished.

It's Florence who wins the single date, which we're sure has absolutely nothing to do with the 'Dutch Lessons' she organised for Matty at the last cocktail party.

Anywho - it turns out we like Flo mostly because of her ambivalence towards Matty J/this show/romance in general.

Before her date she says, "Who says I'm interested in him? It's a two way street," and it's clear she's this season's answer to Olena, the beautiful Eastern European blonde who starts questioning The Bachelor franchise all while somehow thriving within it.

It's complicated. It's problematic. It's exciting.