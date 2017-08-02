The Twins recap The Bachelor episode 3: The dress no woman should be dumped in.

We begin with a reminder that this show has little to do with finding love and absolutely everything to do with Simone hating Leah.

Simone repeats “I don’t like her” about 12 times, and for a moment we are utterly convinced that we are watching an episode of Maury Povich titled: “The Intensely Caucasian Women Who Are Forced To Live In A Harem With Their Boyfriend’s 21 Other Girlfriends”.

When Osher enters the room we legit think he is Maury, until one of the girls whispers, "When Osher comes in I get so nervous."

Oh, that's right.

But something is up with Osher. He is unusually casual and apologises for being early with his envelope which he never does. Leah makes a 'joke' about why Matty J doesn't just call them instead of sending Osher.

.... What?

What are you playing at?