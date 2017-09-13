We are 508 episodes deep into this season of The Bachelor, and currently we are sick of the following:

People

Feelings

People and their feelings

Matty goddamn J

Any and all modes of transport

Because we’re getting serious (this show is not serious) about Matty’s final decision, Channel 10 purchased a piece of technology they believe is called a ‘drone’.

This ‘drone’ is capturing Matty surfing at the beach while he does a very deep think about which of his girlfriends he would most like to keep.

As he looks into the distance, it is clear that Osher has given him one task and one task only.

Put together a pros and cons list for each girlfriend, and then entirely disregard that list for whoever gives your penis the most feelings. His list looks like this:

LAURA

Pros:

Three-legged dog called Buster

Nice hair and face

Intensely in love with her

Cons